What better way to dress up a pound of top sirloin steak than this recipe for a beef and vegetable stir fry, which will leave your mouth watering for more. Pair it up with a side of brown rice and dig in. No matter what, this scrumptious recipe will take your taste buds to the next level. No doubt, beef is what’s for dinner!
Ingredients
1/3 cup water
2 tbsp low sodium soy sauce
1 tbsp low sodium, reduced fat chicken broth
2 tsp cornstarch
1 lb beef round steak cut into thin strips
1 cup broccoli florets
1 red bell pepper cut into thin strips
1/2 medium onion sliced
1 cup sliced mushrooms
1 (8 ounce) can water chestnuts drained
Vegetable oil cooking spray
Instructions
1. Wash your hands and clean your preparation area.
2. Mix the water and the corn starch together, stirring to break up clumps.
3. Add chicken broth and soy sauce to cornstarch mixture and set aside. Pre-heat large skillet, and lightly coat the skillet with vegetable oil spray.
4. Add the beef strips to the skillet and stir-fry for about 4 to 5 minutes
5. Remove meat from pan and set aside and keep warm.
6. Add the broccoli flowerets and stir-fry 2 to 3 minutes. If using fresh garlic, add it to the skillet, stir-fry for 1 minute.
7. Add red bell pepper and stir-fry for 2 minutes.
8. Add onion and stir fry for 1 minute followed by the addition of mushrooms and water chestnuts and stir-fry for an additional 1 minute.
9. Return the meat to the skillet and stir in corn starch mixture.
10. Cook and stir about 2 to 3 minutes until mixture is heated and sauce is thickened.
11. Cook’s Note: In place of the beef you may use chicken breast, pork or tofu. You may also use other vegetables such as yellow squash, zucchini, celery or cauliflower. If you want to reduce sodium, omit soy sauce from sauce mixture.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.