Our cranberry orange bread is a delightful tangy dessert with enough crunch to start your fall senses! This recipe is full of flavors that will also fill your home with the best baking aroma. Note: This recipe makes 12 one-slice servings.
Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
3 Tablespoons honey
1 cup fresh orange juice
1/2 cup applesauce
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 Tablespoons orange zest
1 cup fresh cranberries chopped
2 Tablespoons unsalted raw shelled pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x5 loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray.
2. In a large mixing bowl add flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and ground cinnamon, stir to combine.
3. Add in honey, orange juice, applesauce, vanilla, orange zest mix until combined. Be sure not to over mix.
4. Fold the cranberries and pour batter into the prepared loaf pan.
5. Sprinkle pumpkins seeds over the top of the batter. Place in the center rack in the oven and bake for 50 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.
Tips
1. If fresh cranberries are not in season, use frozen unsweetened cranberries. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight before using.
2. Store in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to a week. Can also be frozen for up to 2 months.
