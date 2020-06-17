Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M Agrilife Dinner Tonight program, which was developed to provide busy families with quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great.
This strawberry cucumber salad is the perfect summer time dish to bring to any BBQ or pot luck. This dish focuses on seasonal produce, bright and refreshing flavors, and really focuses on fiber!
When thinking of the strawberry cucumber salad we wanted to create a dish that was going to be a light side dish to compliment any barbecue, crawfish boil, or summer get together! This dish is easily doubled to make enough for everyone. It also uses seasonal produce which means it’s a cost effective side dish this summer.
Ingredients
For the salad:
3 large Cucumbers skin removed, chopped
3 cups strawberries quartered
1/2 cup red onion finely chopped
1/4 cup basil leaves chopped
1/2 cup Fat Free feta cheese crumbled
For the dressing:
1/3 cup lime juice
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 tablespoons honey
Instructions
1. Wash your hands and clean your preparation area. Rinse vegetables, fruits and herbs under cool running water before chopping.
2. In a large bowl, combine the cucumbers, strawberries, red onion, and basil.
3. In a small bowl or jar combine lime juice, olive oil, and honey. Whisk or shake until combined.
4. Pour the dressing over the cucumber mixture and toss to combine. Top with feta cheese.