A soup to warm your soul with a twist! Try our potato soup this week. It’s not all about potatoes — take a look at how we cut some calories and carbohydrates!
Ingredients
3 cups baked and peeled russet potatoes
3 1/2 cups cauliflower fresh florets (look for your grocery store’s ready to eat bag)
1/2 cup yellow onion chopped
2 garlic cloves chopped
2 cups fat-free lower sodium, chicken broth
2 cups 1 percent milk
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
1/2 cup reduced-fat shredded cheese
1/4 cup green onion chopped
3 slices cooked low sodium turkey bacon crumbled
Instructions
1. Wash potatoes well with a brush under cool running water. Place potatoes in oven for 1 hour at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, or pierce potatoes with a fork and microwave on high for 5 minutes, turning over and microwaving for about 4-5 minutes until tender. Cool, peel and cube potatoes.
2. Steam fresh cauliflower in microwave following ready to eat bag instructions, or boil fresh cauliflower in a pot. Drain and set cauliflower to the side.
3. In a large pot, using cooking spray, sauté chopped onion and garlic on medium heat until tender.
4. Add potatoes and cauliflower to onion and garlic. Stir in chicken broth and milk, bring to a slow boil.
5. Use an immersion blender to puree in pot until smooth, or pour soup into a blender to puree- return to pot.
6. Add salt, pepper, and yogurt to pureed soup and cook on low heat another 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
7. Remove from heat, serve 1 cup into each bowl. Top with shredded cheese, chopped green onion, and crumbled bacon.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/ solutions/dinner-tonight.