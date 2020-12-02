Add some spice to your life, and your pecans, with this recipe that highlights Cajun flavors.
Spicy Cajun roasted butter Texas pecans
Yield: 16, 1-ounce servings
Ingredients
2 ounces butter, unsalted, cut into cubes
1 pound whole Texas pecans
1 tablespoon sea salt
1 tablespoon favorite Cajun/Creole spice blend
Directions
1. Heat your oven to 250 degrees.
2. Place the butter in a 9 x 13-inch baking pan along with the pecans. Place the pan in the oven and bake for 15 minutes.
3. Remove the pan from the oven, stir to distribute the butter evenly throughout the pecans, and then return the pan to the oven. Repeat the baking and stirring every 15 minutes 3 more times for a total baking time of 1 hour.
4. After one full hour of baking, remove the pecans from the oven and allow to cool completely. Enjoy immediately or store in an air-tight container.
5. Add favorite Cajun/Creole spice blend after the pecans are removed from the oven.
6. Stir to combine well, and then allow the pecans to cool completely.
7. Enjoy immediately or store in an air-tight container.
Editor’s note: This story was provided by the Texas Pecan Board.