This simple and easy lunch recipe for a hummus and veggie wrap is sure to satisfy any member of the family for a healthy lunch. Keep this recipe on hand for easy lunches!
Ingredients
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 whole red onion sliced thin
2 large whole wheat tortillas
1/2 cup hummus
1 red bell pepper sliced into strips
3 canned artichoke hearts sliced
3 cups mixed greens
1 1/2 tablespoons Balsamic Vinaigrette
1/4 cup Feta cheese crumbles
Instructions
1. Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium-low heat. Add the red onions and cook slowly for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until soft and deep golden brown. Set aside and cool.
2. Warm the tortillas on a grill pan or griddle over medium heat for 1 minute.
3. Divide hummus and spread down the middle of each tortilla. Arrange the cooked onion slices and sliced red peppers over the hummus.
4. Add the sliced artichoke hearts.
5. Toss the salad greens with the balsamic dressing, then add to the wrap.
6. Sprinkle crumbled feta over the greens. Tuck one side of the wrap and roll tightly to secure.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.