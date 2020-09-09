Chicken gumbo
Photo courtesy of Texas A&M Agrilife

Try our chicken gumbo for a lighter version of your favorite Cajun-inspired dish! Packed with colorful veggies and flavorful spices this recipe is sure to be a family fave!

Ingredients

12 ounces chicken breast

2 teaspoons canola oil

1 large onion diced

4 garlic cloves minced

2 stalks celery chopped

1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

4 cups chopped tomatoes

4 cups reduced sodium chicken broth

2 1/2 cups of frozen chopped okra

4 cups brown rice (cooked)

Instructions

1. Wash your hands and clean your preparation area. Rinse any fresh vegetables under cool running water before using.

2. Cook chicken in a skillet over medium-high heat. Cutting the chicken up into bite-size pieces until cooked through, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl.

3. Heat the skillet to medium-high heat and add oil. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until translucent, about 2 minutes.

4. Add garlic, celery, and Cajun seasoning and cook, stirring often, for about 30 seconds.

5. Add flour and cook, stirring to coat the vegetables, until the flour browns, about 1 minute.

6. Add tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until they begin to release their juices, about 2 minutes.

7. Stir in broth, cover, increase heat to high and bring to boil.

8. Return the chicken to the skillet, along with okra and brown rice; reduce the heat to a simmer.

9. Cook until the okra is heated through, about 10 minutes.

