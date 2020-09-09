Try our chicken gumbo for a lighter version of your favorite Cajun-inspired dish! Packed with colorful veggies and flavorful spices this recipe is sure to be a family fave!
Ingredients
12 ounces chicken breast
2 teaspoons canola oil
1 large onion diced
4 garlic cloves minced
2 stalks celery chopped
1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
4 cups chopped tomatoes
4 cups reduced sodium chicken broth
2 1/2 cups of frozen chopped okra
4 cups brown rice (cooked)
Instructions
1. Wash your hands and clean your preparation area. Rinse any fresh vegetables under cool running water before using.
2. Cook chicken in a skillet over medium-high heat. Cutting the chicken up into bite-size pieces until cooked through, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl.
3. Heat the skillet to medium-high heat and add oil. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until translucent, about 2 minutes.
4. Add garlic, celery, and Cajun seasoning and cook, stirring often, for about 30 seconds.
5. Add flour and cook, stirring to coat the vegetables, until the flour browns, about 1 minute.
6. Add tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until they begin to release their juices, about 2 minutes.
7. Stir in broth, cover, increase heat to high and bring to boil.
8. Return the chicken to the skillet, along with okra and brown rice; reduce the heat to a simmer.
9. Cook until the okra is heated through, about 10 minutes.
Editor’s note: This story is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Dinner Tonight! program, which was developed to provide busy families with cooking tips and quick, healthy, cost effective recipes that taste great. For more recipes visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/solutions/dinner-tonight.