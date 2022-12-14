Food-Hanukkah-Jelly Doughnuts

A plate of jelly doughnuts are displayed in New York. In Jewish homes, jelly doughnuts are often enjoyed during Hanukkah and are known as sufganiyot.

 Cheyenne Cohen/AP

Jelly doughnuts, also known as sufganiyot, have become a classic Hanukkah treat, one of a number of foods fried in oil that are popular on the holiday (latkes, or potato pancakes, are another).