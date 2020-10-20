What is jaundice?
Jaundice is the yellow pigmentation of skin that is often seen in newborns when there is an excess buildup of bilirubin in the blood. Bilirubin is a broken-down product of red blood cells. Bilirubin is removed by the liver and excreted in the stool and urine. Since newborns have immature liver enzyme and their intestines are not fully functional, they are more prone to develop jaundice. Jaundice may also occur if newborns are bruised during delivery, mom’s blood is different than baby’s blood, or inherited causes.
It’s very important to take newborns to follow-up appointments one to two days after leaving the hospital. At the appointment, the healthcare provider will get a transcutaneous bilirubin that can detect high levels of bilirubin. Although jaundice usually is benign and requires no treatment, phototherapy will be recommended if bilirubin is elevated. Phototherapy converts bilirubin into an excretable form into the urine and stool. Phototherapy is initiated to prevent harmful effects of very high bilirubin, including brain damage.
How can you detect jaundice?
Jaundice typically occurs in head-to-toe fashion, initially appearing on the face and moving down to the chest, arms, and finally the legs. When you are examining your baby for jaundice, make sure you have good lighting to see the baby’s skin and examine the sclera or whites of the eyes. Sometimes with darker skin, jaundice is not as easily visible. Your health care provider may recommend indirect sunlight by placing your baby undressed near a window with good sunlight, which can help when bilirubin is elevated but does not warrant treatment.
When should you contact your doctor?
Contact the doctor if your newborn’s jaundice is worsening and appears in the lower legs and whites of the eyes. Other signs of worsening jaundice include a fever, excessive sleepiness, difficulty waking up, poor feeding, fussiness, or arching of the neck or back. If your child displays any of these signs a follow-up visit with your doctor is recommended.
Dr. Renita Thomas is a pediatric resident at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s.