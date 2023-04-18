COVID test

COVID-19 antigen home tests are shown recently in New York. When the COVID-19 public health emergency ends in the U.S. in May, many people will have to pick up some or all of the costs, depending on their insurance coverage and whether the tests are done at home or in a doctor’s office.

 Patrick Sison/Associated Press

WASHINGTON — When the COVID-19 public health emergency ends in the U.S. next month, you’ll still have access to a multitude of tests but with one big difference: Who pays for them.