HIV-Stalled Progress

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows a human T cell, in blue, under attack by HIV, in yellow, the virus that causes AIDS. Hard-won progress against HIV has stalled, putting millions of lives at risk, according to a report released July 27.

 National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases/AP

Hard-won progress against HIV has stalled, putting millions of lives at risk, according to an alarming report released July 27 on how the COVID-19 pandemic and other global crises are jeopardizing efforts to end AIDS.