As sun exposure increases during summer months, sun protection becomes even more essential. The benefits of sun protection include prevention of painful sunburns, reduction of skin photoaging, and prevention of skin cancer. Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, and its cause is modifiable, that is sun exposure. The pediatric population is particularly susceptible when it comes to sun exposure, as sunburns in childhood and adolescence are associated with a higher risk of developing skin cancer in adulthood. In fact, just one blistering sunburn during childhood more than doubles one’s risk for developing skin cancer in the future, particularly melanoma, which is the most deadly form of skin cancer. In addition, this pediatric patient population is particularly vulnerable to sunburns as children spend a good portion of their day playing outside during the summer, and are often unaware of the implications of sun exposure.
Why is sun protection so important for children?
Multiple studies have demonstrated the relationship between sun exposure in childhood and rates of skin cancer in adulthood. These studies have shown that excessive sun exposure in the first two decades of life greatly increases the risk for skin cancer. In addition, the Skin Cancer Foundation reports that having 5 or more sunburns doubles one’s risk for potentially deadly melanoma.
What is the best way to protect children from the sun?
Three important ways to protect children from sun exposure are avoidance, sun protective clothing, and sunscreen. Avoidance of sun exposure during the highest intensity hours of 10 am to 2 pm is highly recommended. UV radiation is most intense during these hours of the day when the sun is highest in the sky. Sun protective clothing such as a wide brimmed hat, lightweight long sleeves, pants, and sunglasses are additional important elements of sun protection. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends using broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen to protect against both UVA and UVB exposure with an SPF of at least 30. Broad spectrum sunscreen targets both UVA and UVB rays, which are responsible for skin damage and sunburns, respectively. It is important to apply sunscreen even before sun exposure, as it takes about 30 minutes for sunscreen to take full effect. In addition, reapplication of sunscreen every two hours or after swimming or sweating is recommended.
What about infants?
The best form of sun protection in infants less than 6 months is avoidance of sun exposure. The American Academy of Dermatologists recommends keeping infants in the shade as much as possible. Importantly, the use of sunscreen is not recommended in children less than 6 months of age. Important tools to protect infants include keeping them in the shade and dressing them in sun-protective clothing such as hats, lightweight long sleeves, pants, and sunglasses.
My child developed a sunburn, now what?
The Society of Pediatric Dermatology recommends a cool shower or bath to reduce the heat on the skin, followed by the application of moisturizer to trap moisture on the skin, promoting healing. In addition, ibuprofen can be utilized to reduce pain and swelling if approved by one’s doctor. It is also a good idea to stay hydrated and drink plenty of water, and take extra precautions to protect the skin from additional sun exposure in the future.
Consistent and early sun protection in pediatrics is essential to preventing photoaging, skin cancer, and to develop healthy habits for the future.
Editor’s note: Emma Villamaria is a former Temple resident and an M.D. candidate at the McGovern Medical School in Houston.