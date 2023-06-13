Kathy Wilson-Gold

Kathy Wilson-Gold is pictured with her twins, Michael and Megan. Wilson-Gold survived a heart attack while traveling on a business trip.

 Courtesy photo

With her suitcase in tow, Kathy Wilson-Gold dropped off her 6-year-old twins, Michael and Megan, at school on a sunny Monday in October, then drove to the airport for a business trip to New Jersey.