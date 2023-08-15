Weight Loss Drug Anesthesia

Instruments sit on a table in an operating room June 15, 2023, in Jackson, Tenn. Patients who take blockbuster drugs like Wegovy for weight loss may face life-threatening complications if they need surgery or other procedures that require empty stomachs for anesthesia. In June 2023, the American Society of Anesthesiologists issued guidance advising patients to skip daily weight-loss medications on the day of surgery and hold off on weekly injections for a week before any sedation procedures.

 Mark Humphrey/AP file

Patients who take blockbuster drugs such as Wegovy or Ozempic for weight loss may face life-threatening complications if they need surgery or other procedures that require empty stomachs for anesthesia. This summer’s guidance to halt the medication for up to a week may not go far enough, either.