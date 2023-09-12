Vaccine

Dr. Mandy Cohen, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, receives a flu vaccine Sept. 6 from Nurse Practitioner Whitney Goggans at the Atlanta Press Club, where Cohen spoke about health issues in Atlanta. Cohen says the U.S. is in “our strongest position yet” to avoid another chaotic respiratory season. “There will be a lot of virus this winter. That’s why we want to get ahead of it.”

 Mike Stewart/Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Updated COVID-19 vaccines are coming soon, just in time to pair them with flu shots. And this fall, the first vaccines for another scary virus called RSV are rolling out to older adults and pregnant women.