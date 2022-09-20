Addiction Brain Rewards

Harold Lewis, a recovering drug user, looks at a pair of sunglasses he won by picking paper slips with prizes written on them out of a fishbowl, Monday, July 18, 2022 at Liberation Programs in Bridgeport, Conn. “Recovery is just not all balled-up fists and clutched teeth, you know what I mean?" Lewis says. “It can be fun, where you can exhale and you can breathe and get excited — because you don’t know what you’re going to win today.”

 Julia Nikhinson/AP

Harold Lewis has been fighting drug addiction for years, but only recently started thinking recovery could be fun.