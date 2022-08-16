Hepatitis C

This photo provided by AbbVie shows the drug Mavyret for treatment of hepatitis C. According to a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, fewer than 1 in 3 people infected with hepatitis C are getting the expensive treatments that can cure them.

 Richard Mack/AP

NEW YORK — Fewer than 1 in 3 people infected with hepatitis C are getting the expensive treatments that can cure them, according to a U.S. government study released Aug. 9.