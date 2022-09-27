Megan Whalen

This 2020 selfie photo shows Megan Whalen of Hoboken, N.J. Whalen, 31, a book-publishing marketing specialist who has clinical anxiety, says regular doctors should screen for mental health issues as commonly as for physical illness. “Health is health. Whether the problem is visible or not,” she says. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has new draft guidance recommending routine anxiety screening in primary care.

 Courtesy photo/AP

U.S. doctors should regularly screen all adults under 65 for anxiety, an influential health guidelines group recently proposed.