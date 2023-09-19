Leg pain

Leg pain while walking isn’t a sign of normal aging, health experts say. “If you’re having pain in the muscles of the legs when you walk and nobody’s listening to you, you need to find somebody else to listen to you,” said Dr. Natalie Evans, a vascular medicine physician at University Hospitals Harrington Heart and Vascular Institute in Cleveland.

Do your legs hurt when you walk? Experts on peripheral artery disease want you to know that it isn’t normal. The condition can cause serious complications, but it can be managed.