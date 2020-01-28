Bell County has one of the highest teen suicide rates in Texas. Nationally, suicide rates have been climbing significantly over the past several years. In fact, suicide is the second-leading cause of death for ages 10 to 34 in the U.S. In the 2017 CDC Youth Risk Behavior Survey, over one third of Texas high school students surveyed reported feeling sad or hopeless for weeks on end. The survey also reported 18 percent of those same students had given serious consideration to killing themselves in the past year. Twelve percent reported they did try to kill themselves.
Most parents are aware of the pervasive rates of teen anxiety and depression. According to a recent survey, 90 percent of parents felt very or somewhat confident in being able to detect if their son or daughter was considering doing serious harm to themselves. Nevertheless, despite their stated confidence, many parents realize their teens may throw up barriers that would hinder this ability.
Rollercoaster emotions are often a hallmark of the teen years. This may mask detection of depression. Many teens are adept at concealing their feelings around parents or may not talk about their feelings. Parents may often not spend enough time with their adolescent kids. Most parents feel their teen would recognize signs of depression and likely would bring the matter up with either them, a close friend, or adult family friend. This belief may be unfounded since many teens lack the mental health literacy and emotional maturity to make this kind of self-assessment.
Despite the parental perception of confidence in detecting depression at home, many parents are not opposed to school-based depression screening, even as early as sixth grade. According to a recent national poll, 1 in 4 parents say they are aware their child knows a peer their age with depression. One in 10 parents also report their child knows a peer or classmate who committed suicide.
Signs of serious depression in kids can vary. Classic signs of sadness and self-isolation may be replaced by irritability, anger, and acting-out behaviors. Terminating long-term friendships, increasing school absences, or deteriorating academic performance are red flags. Surreptitious substance use (alcohol, opiates) will only magnify the problem. If there is a family history of depression, this should be considered when deciding if further investigation is needed. Nevertheless, depression can always occur in the absence of a family history.
If you think your teen may be exhibiting signs of depression, you can take the most straightforward approach and have an open discussion. If you feel your child is not being forthright, consider reaching out to the school. There may be depression screening offered there. Teachers and counselors might have insight that could shed light on next steps to take. Reach out to your pediatrician for help. A one-on-one meeting with your teen and primary care doctor might yield results. Referral to mental health specialists might be in order. Parents are advised to view depression as a medical condition and not a personal shortcoming. This can be the hardest action for some parents.
You can find more information about recognizing the signs and symptoms of depression in teens at: https://www.healthychildren.org/
Dr. Stephen Ponder is a pediatric endocrinologist at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s.