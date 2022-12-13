Breast Cancer Pregnancy

This Aug. 9 2018 photo provided by Amy Bianchi of Albany, N.Y. shows her with her newborn son, Brayden, with his father, Christopher, and sister, Mia, at Bellevue Woman’s Center in Niskayuna, N.Y.

 (Courtesy Amy Bianchi via AP)

Young women diagnosed with breast cancer often must delay pregnancy for years while they take hormone-blocking pills.