Mental Health Forced Treatment

Homelessness union organizer at Vocal-NY Celina Trowell, right, speaks at a rally Dec. 7 in New York. Advocates for people with mental illnesses protested New York City Mayor Eric Adams' plan to force people from the streets and into mental health treatment.

 Julia Nikhinson/AP

NEW YORK — New York City’s latest plan to keep mentally ill people from languishing in public is billed as a common-sense strategy to get them help.