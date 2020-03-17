Healthy Kids Running Series
A Healthy Kids Running Series will take place this spring at Freedom Park, 8456 Tarver Drive in Temple. The series will be held at 3 p.m. on March 22, March 29, April 5, April 19 and April 26. Multiple divisions are available from children in Pre-K through the eighth grade. Runners with the most points, based on finish, will be awarded trophies. Cost is $10 per race, $40 for the full series and $35 for the full series for early birds (must register three weeks before start date).
For more information contact Tanya Taylor at 254-340-4577, email hkrsbelton@gmail.com, or visit healthykidsrunningseries.org.
Mobile children’s clinic
The Jim Hornsby Children’s Mobile Free Clinic program will hold a free clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays at locations across Central Texas. Services are intended for children without insurance. Low co-pay medicine will be available for eligible children. Services will include well/sick child visit, sports physicals, hearing/vision/dental screenings, podiatry/dermatology, and physical therapy.
Clinic dates and locations are: April 18 at Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave. in Temple; May 16 at South Belton Middle School, 805 Sagebrush in Belton; July 11 at Jesus Hope & Love Mission, 818 N. Fourth St. in Killeen; Aug. 15 at Rosa de Saron Church, 1117 W. Ave. H in Temple; Sept. 16 at Miller Heights Elementary, 1110 Fairway Drive in Belton; Oct. 17 at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, 1717 E. Ave. J in Temple; and Nov. 14 at Impact Church in Temple.
Walk With a Doc
Walk With a Doc, a healthy living program sponsored by Baylor Scott & White Health and the Temple Mayor’s Council on Physical Fitness, is held 9 a.m. the third Saturday of each month at Miller Park, located at 1919 N. First St. in Temple. The program features a guest speaker followed by a walk around the park. For information email Brenda.Wallin@bswhealth.org.
Hospice volunteers
Baylor Scott & White Hospice in Temple is seeking volunteers to help support hospice families. Volunteers will work with professional staff to provide patient and family support. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old; have the ability to actively listen; and a satisfactory criminal background check; and have the ability to work with little supervision. For information or to volunteer, call 254-724-4090.
Parkinson’s symposium
A free symposium on Parkinson’s disease will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton. The event will include updates on Parkinson’s treatments, care and research. A complimentary lunch will be provided to those who RSVP by March 13. For information or to RSVP, contact Destiny Rivera at Destiny.Rivera@BSWHealth.org or 254-724-5870.
Support groups
A GriefShare support group meets 6-8 p.m. Mondays at Temple Bible Church (Creekside Building), 3205 Oakview Drive in Temple. For information call 254-721-7073.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple (take the elevator to the fifth floor to conference room 5G31) and Rosewood Assisted Living, 5700 E Central Texas Expressway in Killeen (use the front entrance facing Expressway and meet in TV room). Meetings are open to anyone interested in mental illness and its impact on family and the community. For information contact 254-771-3638.
A Parkinson’s support group meets 1 p.m. the first two Mondays of the month at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 W. Highway 93 in Temple.
A cancer support group hosted by Baylor Scott & White Health meets 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month in the lobby at the Vasicek Cancer Treat Center, 2401 S. 31st St. in Temple. The group is open to anyone who has been impacted by cancer. For information call 254-724-5918.
Crohns and Colitis Foundation, 5:30-7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month Desk 3B GI conference room on the third floor of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple; except for holidays. For information, call 254-724-4485 or 254-724-3574.
The Jaywalkers Group of Alcoholics Anonymous/Al-Anon meets 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays for a Big Book Study at the U-Haul building at 409 N. Highway 95 (across from the Dollar General) in Little River-Academy.
Overeaters Anonymous holds open meetings 6 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Luke Catholic Church, 2897 Oakdale Drive in Temple. The meeting takes place in the education building (left side entrance). For information call Ann at 254-563-5455.
The Compassionate Friends chapter of Temple meets 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at 803 S. Fifth St. in Temple. The support group is for families who have lost a child, regardless of age. For information call Sue Hamby at 254-228-6473 or Janet Sutton at 254-718-9502.
Take Off Pounds Simply (TOPS) meets 9:15 a.m. Thursdays at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple. For information call 254-721-0541.
Alcoholics Anonymous has announced multiple meetings in the Temple area. The Brown Bag Group meets 12:15 p.m. Sunday through Saturday. The Serenity Group meets 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday and also 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Tem-Bel Group meets 8 p.m. daily. All meetings take place at 902 S. Main St. in Temple.
Adult anger management classes, a part of the Aware Central Texas Education Program, are held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the Goodwill Learning Center, located at 2601 Commerce St. in Belton. Registration is required. To sign up, call 254-239-6950.
Parenting classes, a part of the Aware Central Texas Education Program, are held from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays at the Goodwill Learning Center, located at 2601 Commerce St. in Belton; classes also will be held 4-6 p.m. Thursdays at the Goodwill Learning Center, located at 4004 E. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen; and 2:45-4:45 p.m. Fridays at the Goodwill Learning Center, located at 4108 S. 31st St., Suite A, in Temple. Registration is required. To sign up, call 254-239-6950.
High on Life, a Narcotics Anonymous group, noon and 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sundays; 501 S. Third St., Temple.
Tuesday Solace, 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory Road, Temple; respite care for those with early stage Alzheimer’s or dementia; 254-773-4255.
The Thursday Club, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave., Temple; respite care for early-stage Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias; 254-771-2942 or 254-947-8198.
Adult Children of Alcoholics, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday; First United Methodist Church, room 242, 102 N. Second St., Temple; 254-563-5455 or 254-718-3276.
Narcotics Anonymous, 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Moffat Community Center Association, 13410 Kuykendall Mountain Road, Temple.
Grief support: 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday; Gentiva Hospice office, 2626 S. 37th St., Temple; pre-registration encouraged; 254-742-2000.
Living Free for men 6:30 p.m. Fridays; room C11, Bethel Church, 22621 S.E. HK Dodgen Loop, Temple.
Al-Anon: Tuesdays: 7 p.m., St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive, education building, Temple.
Mondays: 12:15 p.m., First United Methodist Church, room 242, 102 N. Second St. Temple.
Aware Central Texas Exchange Club Child Abuse Center, educational and family support services; 254-939-7582 or www.awarecentraltexas.org.
Resolution Solutions, 12 step program that deals with addictions. The group meets every Tuesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Temple Church on 7101 W. Adams Ave in Temple. Open to anyone that struggles with anger, depression, control issues, and more.
