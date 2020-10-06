Having a baby is a miraculous and joyful experience, but it also comes with stress. The COVID-19 pandemic has added more stress to caregivers. Healthcare facilities have protocols to prevent hospital-acquired COVID-19 infection for mothers and babies.
But what about after going home? How can you protect your baby from the virus? What about other household members who go out frequently? Can grandparents visit? Is it safe to take the baby for a walk? These are some of the questions that many new parents are asking.
Newborns have limited ability to fight infections, so minimizing the number of interactions with adults and children outside the home is advised. In addition to COVID-19, there are many germs that can make babies very sick. Breastfeeding is exceptionally beneficial. Even mothers with confirmed COVID-19 infection are encouraged to breastfeed while taking proper safety precautions not to spread the virus to their babies such as wearing a mask and washing hands. To prevent COVID-19 infection, breastfeeding offers protective immune properties and other tremendous benefits.
To avoid bringing germs home, household members should practice physical distancing outside the home, and wash hands for 20 seconds or use at least a 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Do not underestimate the power of social media to bond with remote family members. It can be a wonderful opportunity for them to connect with the baby. Your baby may even become accustomed to their voices or be able to recognize their faces later on. Visitors who will interact with the baby in person should wear a mask and maintain hand hygiene.
It is safe for the baby to visit the pediatrician’s office for well-child visits. Pediatricians are taking extreme precautions to keep babies safe. Please do not skip these visits.
You do not want early detectable health issues to be missed, and it is vital to keep babies’ shots up to date. It is okay to take the baby outside for fresh air. Babies should never wear a mask.
Avoid crowds and discourage others from directly interacting with your baby when out. Feel free to be bold about this.
Everyone is a potential source of infection, but this should not prevent you from enjoying a walk with your baby.
Newborns should be taken for emergency evaluation if they develop fever, breathing difficulties, bluish discoloration of the lips or face, diarrhea, vomiting, decreased appetite, and low activity. Babies who get COVID-19 can do very well. Some may need brief hospitalization for observation, and a small number can become more ill and need higher support.
There are many unknowns about COVID-19, so we must protect ourselves and our blessed little ones. We cannot stress enough on taking proper precautions and, of course, streams of love.
Dr. Mahmoud Ali is the chief fellow of the neonatal-perinatal medicine fellowship program at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center – Temple.