Creating goals as a family builds important relationships between you and your children, and there is no better time than the beginning of the year. Common goals between family members can help everyone find purpose and belonging.
One technique to create goals is the “SMART” method. SMART means the goals are Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, and Time-specific.
Specific: Goals should be well-defined and specific. If goals are too complex, break them down into simpler goals so they can be easily followed. Clearer goals minimize confusion.
Measurable: You should be able to measure your progress to stay on track and focus on your goal. This helps you stay in control, meet deadlines, and see that the end is near.
Attainable: Goals should be realistic to be successful. You want to make sure that your goal is possible, but pushes you out of your comfort zone. Finding the right balance is key.
Relevant: Goals should be objectives that everyone in the family truly cares about. This will make the process more fun and engaging. If all members are more interested in a common goal, they will be more responsible in achieving it.
Time-specific: This is the goal’s deadline. This helps everyone stay on task and visualize the finish line. You can also breakdown your main goal into smaller goals. Set target dates for each small goal to show progress. Also, create a calendar with the deadlines displayed to keep children excited about their goals.
Using the SMART method will help you develop goals that you can successfully complete. It will strengthen your bond as a family while allowing your children to accomplish something meaningful. They will spend quality time while learning the importance of developing goals and what to expect from future relationships.