Vaccine Aluminium

An infant receives a routine vaccination in Fayetteville, Ga. Years ago, the government set out to determine if aluminum in vaccines could be driving growing rates of allergies and asthma in children. A federally funded study has found a possible link between aluminum and persistent asthma. But experts say the study has several shortcomings and is not a reason to change current vaccine recommendations.

 Angie Wang/Associated Press

NEW YORK — A number of scientists have wondered if aluminum, a vaccine additive that has been used for decades, had a role in allergies and asthma in children.