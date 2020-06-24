The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is hosting a “Lunch and Learn” program 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the Zoom online meeting platform.
The topic will be “Cake, Carrot or Casserole? How to Manage Stress Eating”.
The 30-minute virtual presentation will feature advice from community health agents. This will be a live presentation and interaction will be available.
No registration is required. To join the Zoom meeting visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87589301555; the meeting ID is 875 8930 1555.
For information contact Dawn Dockter at 940-937-2351.