The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering “Wisdom, Power, Control,” a free virtual diabetes management course.
Bell County and other Texas County Extension offices have teamed up to help individuals living with diabetes, prediabetes, caregivers, and the public learn more about diabetes. The four-week course teaches participants how to manage diabetes with practical skills and useful information that can be applied to daily living.
Jackie McLaughlin, Bell County Family and Community Health Extension Agent, says participants will have the opportunity to learn how to eat healthy, add physical activity to their routine, manage stress, stay motivated, and solve problems that can get in the way of healthy changes.
During the course, participants meet for four weeks. Program presentations will take place 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturdays April 10 through May 1 via the Zoom online platform. The program’s group setting provides a supportive environment with people who are facing similar challenges and trying to make the same changes. Together participants will celebrate their successes and find ways to overcome obstacles.
People are more likely to have prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes if they are 45 years of age or older, overweight, have a family history of Type 2 diabetes, are physically active fewer than three times per week, or have been diagnosed with gestational diabetes during pregnancy or gave birth to a baby weighing more than 9 pounds.
This program is offered free due to support of grant funding.
To participate in the “Wisdom, Power, Control” program call the Bell County AgriLife Extension Office at 254-933-5305 and request the flyer for the diabetes class. Participants must register by April 5.
For information call Jackie McLaughlin at 254-933-5305 or email at Jackie.mclaughlin@ag.tamu.edu.