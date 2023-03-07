School Lunch BMI

Cafeteria staff serve vegetarian and vegan options which include three bean chili and rice to seventh graders during their lunch break recently at a public school in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

 Wong Maye-E/AP

A 2010 federal law that boosted nutrition standards for school meals may have begun to help slow the rise in obesity among America’s children — even teenagers who can buy their own snacks, a new study showed.