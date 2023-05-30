Daily Vitamin Memory

Multivitamin tablets are photographed in Philadelphia on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2011. A study published Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, shows a daily multivitamin may boost memory function in some people, although the results don't change recommendations about use of the supplements.

 Matt Rourke/AP file

Millions of American adults take daily multivitamins, even though the pills have not been shown to prevent ailments like heart disease or cancer and experts say it’s better to get nutrients from food.