Blindness Stem Cell Study

Phil Durst, who has undergone an experimental stem cell procedure with his eyes, sits for a portrait in Homewood, Ala., on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. His left eye bore the brunt of a 2017 work accident, which stole his vision, left him unable to tolerate light and triggered four to five cluster headaches a day.

 Butch Dill/Associated Press

Phil Durst recalled clawing at his face after a chemical from a commercial dishwashing machine squirted into his eyes, causing “the most indescribable pain I’ve ever felt — ever, ever, ever.”