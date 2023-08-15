Black Lung Silica Dust

Retired coal miner James Bounds, who has pneumoconiosis, more commonly known as “black lung," poses for a photo at his home in Oak Hill, W.Va., Thursday, July, 13, 2023. Bounds said nothing can be done to reverse the debilitating illness he was diagnosed with at 37 in 1984. But he doesn't want others to suffer the same fate.

 Chris Jackson/Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A half-century ago, the nation’s top health experts urged the federal agency in charge of mine safety to adopt strict rules protecting miners from poisonous rock dust.