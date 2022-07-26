Scars of COVID-Left Behind

Freddy Fernandez walks with his daughter, Melanii, 4, and an oxygen tank, outside their home in Carthage, Mo. After contracting COVID-19 in August 2021, Fernandez spent months hooked up to a respirator and an ECMO machine before coming home in February 2022 to begin his long recovery from the disease.

 Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Freddy Fernandez almost wasn’t here, on his couch in his Missouri home, his baby on his lap, gnawing on the pulse oximeter that he uses to check his oxygen levels after a months-long bout with COVID-19.