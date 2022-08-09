During the summer, many people spend more time outdoors, and sun exposure increases. Ultraviolet radiation from sun exposure is the number one cause of skin cancer, the most common cancer in the United States. Therefore, this increase in sun exposure provides a good reminder to perform frequent full body skin exams and be mindful of any recent changes in the skin, or any suspicious spots, bumps, or growths on the skin. The American Academy of Dermatology advocates for the ABCDE approach to evaluate new spots or moles you may notice on your skin. When using the ABCDE’s for assessing one’s skin, each letter represents a feature of possible melanoma, which is a dangerous form of skin cancer. ABCDE represents asymmetry, border, color, diameter, and evolving, respectively.
Looking for skin cancer: The ABCDE’s
- By Emma Villamaria Children's Health Matters
