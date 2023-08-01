Presley Bariatric Explainer

Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the 46th annual Country Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 1, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, at age 54.

 Chris Pizzello/AP file

Lisa Marie Presley died after developing a small bowel obstruction, a severe complication of bariatric surgery years ago, according to an autopsy report released July 13.