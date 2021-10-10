BELTON — About 125 riders made up 550 teams in Ranch Sorting of America’s Octoberfest Show this past weekend at the Bell County Expo Center’s Equine/Livestock Complex.
Joe Sansone, RSOA president, said it was a qualifying event for the RSOA World Finals in Bryan in mid-November. The total payout in the finals will be about $180,000, he said.
Payton Brzymialkiewycz, 15, of Waller said she will be in the Bryan finals.
“I won a lot last year at the finals,” she said.
On Sunday afternoon she had placed first and second in the Three Men Two Gates, and was set to compete in 10 Beginners Ranch Hand.
She’s been riding for two years.
“It’s fun and people are very nice,” she said.
Her parents, Amber and David, and her brother Hunter, 17, all ride and also were at the show.
“I usually work the gates,” Amber said.
Staying calm is the most difficult thing about ranch sorting, Amber said.
“It’s very similar to cutting,” she said. “I’d rather do this. There’s more excitement. It’s a good family sport.
Charlene Cohen of Kempner brought two horses to the show: Calli and Kit Kat.
On Saturday she placed first in Mixed Sorting and fifth and sixth in the Bluebonnet Class. On Sunday afternoon, she was in third place in Beginners Ranch Hand.
She’s been sorting for three years and did team pinning before that.
“It’s different,” she said. “You have to know how to read the calf and also be with your horse and know your horse.
“You want your horse to be aggressive with the cow, and you need to use your legs,” she said. “You’ve got to think like the horse. They’re a prey animal. You’re a predator.”
The rider and the horse must be comfortable with each other, she said.
“Kids are good at it,” she said. “They have no care in the world. For adults, it’s harder.
“I like this association because you can wear what you want to wear and everybody’s friendly,” she said. “I enjoy this sport. It’s difficult because no matter what level you’re at you’re always learning. It’s like a box of chocolate. You never know what you’re going to get.”