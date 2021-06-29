A fast-paced 30-minute daily walk can put you on the path to good health and decrease chances of a stroke, a Temple neurologist said recently.
“High blood pressure and cholesterol, diabetes and smoking are the leading causes of stroke,” said Dr. Jennifer E. Rasmussen-Winkler of Baylor Scott & White Memorial Center. “If you smoke, stop. Start walking and keep your numbers under control.”
Walkers should move at a “pretty good pace” she said. “You should be able to talk to someone but singing should be difficult.”
Neurologists diagnose and treat disorders of the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerves, muscles, and the involuntary nervous system that controls the heart, lungs and other organs.
These disorders may include headaches, dementia, seizures, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and stroke.
“A stroke is the disruption of blood flow to the brain,” Rasmussen-Winkler said. “There can be either too much blood flowing or not enough.”
Rasmussen-Winkler encourages people to know warning signs of strokes.
Signs include sudden numbness or weakness of the face, arm or leg, especially if only one side of the body is affected; sudden droopiness in the mouth when trying to talk or smile; sudden changes in vision such as blurriness or darkened vision; and a severe or persistent headache.
“A loss of balance and coordination is also an indication of a possible stroke,” she said. “Someone having a stroke may also have trouble speaking — it may become slurred.”
So what should a person do if they or a loved one is suspected of having a stroke?
“Get to the emergency room — fast,” she said. “I recommend calling an ambulance. They can provide assistance en route and get you to an emergency room quickly.”
Rasmussen-Winkler also cautions against taking aspirin for stroke symptoms.
“There’s more than one type of stroke,” she said. “Aspirin could make a bleeding stroke worse.”
A bleeding stroke occurs when a weakened blood vessel ruptures and bleeds into the surrounding brain tissue. Aspirin thins blood and can make bleeding difficult to control, Rasmussen-Winkler said.