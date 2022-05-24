Childhood activities including play, recreational activities, and handwriting are all included in pediatric occupational therapy.
Occupational therapists often use a holistic approach to find strategies to nurture engagement in meaningful childhood activities for children from infancy to early adolescence. Play-based strategies to motivate while building the cognitive, physical, and sensory skills needed to grow and become more independent are also important.
Common skills for play and independence in daily tasks include: Fine motor skills, such as pinch, grasp, and dexterity skills that are limiting age-appropriate independence in daily tasks, such as gripping pencils and crayons for handwriting and coloring, cutting simple shapes, or even managing fasteners on clothes.
Sensory processing and integration skills that focus on perceiving, understanding, and responding to any of the eight sensory inputs: sight, smell, sound, taste, touch, movement, body position, and interoception.
Feeding skills such as learning how to self-feed with utensils or drink from a cup, oral motor skill development, creating mealtime routines, and expanding the range of food choices.
Visual-motor skills include the ability to visually track objects as they move across your line of sight, find toys easily in a room, handwriting legibility, and eye-hand coordination for throwing or catching a ball.
Cognition and executive functioning skills that affect daily tasks and routines, such as impulsivity and self-control, transitioning between tasks, low attention or being easily distracted, or difficulty following multi-step directions.
Age-appropriate self-care skills include independence in dressing and undressing clothes, grooming (i.e., hand-washing, brushing one’s hair, and brushing teeth), bathing, and toileting skills. This also includes learning how to manage fasteners like buttons, snaps, zippers, buckles, and learning how to tie shoelaces.
When looking for a pediatric occupational therapist, target one that offers varying services based on your child’s unique skills, concerns, and developmental age. If you have concerns about any of these areas listed above, please connect with your healthcare practitioner to start services.
Editor’s note: Ashley Hottman is an outpatient occupational therapist at McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple.