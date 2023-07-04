Vital signs

A screen displays a patient’s vital signs at a hospital in Baltimore. Research published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests testosterone replacement therapy is safe for men with “low T” who have cardiovascular disease or are at high risk for it. But doctors say men shouldn’t view the treatment as an “anti-aging tonic.”

 Patrick Semansky/AP file

