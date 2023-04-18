STD Prevention Pills

A pharmacist holds a bottle of the antibiotic doxycycline hyclate in Sacramento, Calif. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering recommending the antibiotic doxycycline to be used after sex to prevent chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis infections, which have been on the rise across the United States.

 Rich Pedroncelli/AP file

NEW YORK — U.S. health officials released data recently showing how chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases have been accelerating, but doctors are hoping an old drug will help fight the sexually transmitted infections.