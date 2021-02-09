Snake bites are common in the southern U.S, with 14 percent in Texas alone. Especially common in the summer months, snake bites affect up to 1,100 children each year. The most common types of snake bites in Texas are associated with copperheads and rattlesnakes. About 20 percent of bites require care in an intensive care unit. It is important that parents, family members and children are aware of the precautions and best steps to take when encountering a snake.
When hiking or enjoying outdoor activities with the family, make sure to scan your surroundings and keep a close eye on children playing nearby. Snakes usually like to live in tall grass and may sometimes hide in animal burrows. If you notice a snake, freeze and allow the snake to retreat. If necessary, move backward slowly and carefully. Heavy footwear and snake proof trousers can help prevent snake bites.
If your child is bitten by a snake, you should call 911 immediately. While waiting for emergency personnel, it is important that you remain calm and carefully make note of the type of snake encountered, including appearance and defining features.
This information can be very helpful when determining the appropriate management and whether antivenom will be necessary. For venomous snake bites, antivenom usually is effective in the first 4 to 8 hours.
Once the child has been evaluated by emergency healthcare providers, he or she likely will be monitored for associated complications.
If admitted to the hospital, your child will be watched closely and may require the administration of vials of antivenom directed at neutralizing venomous toxins in the body.
Fortunately, most children recover from snake bites quickly and are able to return to school and regular activities within a few days.