Breast Cancer Surgery

A technician displays images of a mammogram scan on a computer screen at a hospital in Odessa. A study discussed Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium finds many women with two or three breast tumors can get by with lumpectomy surgery instead of having their whole breast removed.

 Eli Hartman|Odessa American via AP fle

Many women with two or three breast tumors can get by with lumpectomy surgery instead of having their whole breast removed, a new study suggests.