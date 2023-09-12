Voice assistants

A man holds an iPhone next to an Amazon Echo, center, and a Google Home, right, in New York. A recent study published in JAMA Network Open says Alexa, Siri and other voice assistants could do a better job giving instructions on CPR to help bystanders respond in emergencies.

 Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

Ask Alexa or Siri about the weather. But if you want to save someone’s life? Call 911 for that.