Ingestion of button batteries by small children can lead to serious injuries and can be fatal if not detected and removed urgently. In the United States, there have been more than 2,500 reports of button battery ingestion in children less than 18 years old every year. There has been a recent increase in the number of cases. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the number of serious injuries or deaths associated with ingestion of button batteries almost quadrupled between 2006-2010 and is continuing to rise. It is important that parents and caretakers are aware of the dangers of button battery ingestion as well as precautionary measures if a suspected ingestion has occurred.
Button batteries are commonly found in many household electronic devices including remote controls, watches, thermometers, hearing aids, toys, flashlights, flameless candles, and bathroom scales. Unfortunately, children may have easy access to these items if they are not stored out of reach. Children who swallow button batteries usually exhibit symptoms in as little as two hours. Common symptoms include vomiting, coughing, wheezing, drooling, chest pain/discomfort, and refusal to eat or drink. In some cases, children do not exhibit any symptoms and the ingestion is not witnessed. However, these children still warrant prompt evaluation and close monitoring if found near an open device with a missing battery. If you suspect your child has swallowed a button battery, it is essential that you bring him or her to the emergency department as soon as possible. Make sure that your child does not eat or drink anything and do not attempt to make your child vomit.
In the emergency department, your child likely will need urgent evaluation with X-rays of the neck, esophagus, and abdomen to help detect the location of the button battery. If it is in the esophagus, the battery will need to be removed as soon as possible either surgically under anesthesia or by a small scope with camera attached (endoscopically). Button batteries found in the esophagus can lead to additional damage to surrounding areas due to a caustic alkalizing reaction. This may result in a tear in the esophagus that can be associated with additional complications, potentially requiring admission and close monitoring in the hospital.
To prevent these complications, it is important that parents and caregivers take precautionary measures. Please identify common battery-powered household objects and make sure they are not easily accessible to children. Storing these items in cabinets or on higher shelves can help ensure that they are kept out of the reach of small children. It can also be helpful to secure battery components with strong tape if they are not already screwed shut.
For additional information and guidance on button battery ingestion, please contact Poison Control’s battery ingestion hotline at 1-800-498-8666.