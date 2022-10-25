Mosquito

A female Aedes aegypti mosquito is shown in the process of acquiring a blood meal from a human host. A study recently published in the journal Cell finds that certain people really are “mosquito magnets” who get bitten more than others — and it probably has to do with the way they smell.

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/AP

