Did you know falls are one of the leading causes of trauma in children ages 1-19 years-old? This extends throughout adulthood, as well. However, it is our responsibility to make our homes safe for our children and ensure safe play spaces are available to our community.
Ideas to make your home a safe place
If you live in an apartment or have a multi-story home, installing window guards and stops will help prevent curious school age children from opening and falling out of windows. Other ways to prevent falls out of windows include moving furniture, or other items kids can climb on, away from windows.
Other simple ideas for around the house include using non-skid socks, blocking stairs with a baby gate, and ensuring you have the appropriate toys for your baby’s age and developmental level.
Injury and fall prevention for infants
Never leave a baby untended in a high place, such a changing table, high-chair, or bed. Infant seats, such as the Bumbo, are meant for the ground. Placing infant seats on countertops with no securing mechanism is unsafe and not manufacturer recommended. When babies are in booster seats, ensure the seat is attached to the chair and that the belt is used and secure around the lap.
Babies should sleep in a crib with four rails and no bumpers. Sleeping in the same bed as an adult or with other children puts the baby at high risk for suffocation or other injuries related to falling or being rolled on.
Things to consider when looking for a playground or adding a play area to your back yard
Soft surfaces are best and help to decrease injury from falls. Age appropriate equipment should be used and exchanged as your child grows. Look for playgrounds that have separate play areas for children under 5 if you have an infant or toddler. Tennis shoes or other appropriate shoe wear should be in place before playing. Clothing should not have drawstrings and children should not wear loose clothing or other items that can get caught while playing. It is also important to talk to your child before visiting a public playground and educate them on the important of playing respectfully. Pushing, shoving, crowding, play fighting can all lead to accident and injury.
For more information on fall prevention and children safety, visit www.safekids.org.
Krista Easley, MSN, RN, TCRN, is a trauma coordinator at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center.