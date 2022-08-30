Mouse Embryo Study

This microscope image provided by researchers Gianluca Amadei and Charlotte Handford in August 2022 shows a synthetic mouse embryo with colors added to show brain and heart formation. According to a study published in the journal Nature on Thursday, Aug. 25, scientists have created “synthetic” mouse embryos from stem cells without a dad's sperm or a mom's egg or womb.

 Gianluca Amadei, Charlotte Handford/AP

