Pig Human Transplants

In this photo provided by the The University of Alabama at Birmingham, medical researchers collect a kidney biopsy during the transplant of a pig's kidney into a donated body on Feb. 15, 2023. Researchers around the country are racing to learn how to use animal organs to save human lives.

 Steve Wood, The University of Alabama at Birmingham/AP

NEW YORK — Surgeons transplanted a pig’s kidney into a brain-dead man and for over a month it’s worked normally — a critical step toward an operation the New York team hopes to eventually try in living patients.