The Area Agency on Aging of Central Texas has scheduled evidence based classes over the next four months, covering a variety of topics in an assortment of locations.
A number of upcoming classes will be offered throughout the seven counties it serves, said Theresa Mireles, coordinator community health and wellness programs.
“For the first time ever we holding classes in Goldthwaite, Lometa and Harker Heights,” Mireles said.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers will be offered on Saturday mornings in Harker Heights.
A Matter of Balance
The Matter of Balance classes tackle many of the issues surrounding falls and offers practical strategies to reduce the risks of falling.
Feb. 18, 19, 24, 26, March 2, 4, 9, 11, noon-2:30 p.m. at Lometa Senior Center at 111 Railway St.
Feb 21, 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 17, 9-11 a.m. at Gatesville Senior Center, 218 N. Lutterloh.
March 16, 18, 23, 25, 30, April 1, 6, 8, 12:30-2:30 p.m., Mills County Senior Center, 2110 Old Priddy St., Goldthwaite.
March 17, 24, 31, April 7, 14, 21, 28, May 5, Central Texas Council of Governments, Belton.
April 22, 24, 29, May 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 9-11:30 a.m., Harker Heights Activity Center, 400 Indian Trails
April 22, 29, May 6, 13, 20, 27, June 1, 10, Temple Country Lanes, 2916 Country Lane Drive.
April 23, 30, May 7, 14, 21, 28, June 4, 11, 9-11:30 a.m. Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Diabetes Self Management
Class participants will learn to understand the disease, select healthy foods, plan health meals, stay active, deal with stress, delay complications, learn to communicate with their family and health care team, and set goals.
Feb. 21, 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, 1-3:30 p.m. Coryell Memorial Hospital, 1507 W. Main St., Gatesville.
March 17, 24, 31, April 7, 14, 21, 9-11:30 a.m. Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers
Participants learn compassionate and effective ways to improve the lives of both the caregiver and their loved one.
March 5, 19, 26, April 2, 9, 16, 9-10 30 a.m. Temple Community Clinic, 1905 Curtis B. Elliot.
March 14, 21, 28, April 4, 18, 25, Harker Heights Activity Center, 400 Indian Trails
Chronic Pain Self Management
Topics to be covered include: appropriate use of medications, pacing activities and rest, dealing with frustration, dealing with stress, isolation and fatigue.
April 7, 14, 21, 28 May 5, 12, Center for Diagnostic Medicine, 1605 S. 31st St., Temple
A five-day lay leader training will be offered to those interested in teaching the self management classes for chronic disease, chronic pain, and diabetes. The training will be held 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., June8-12, at the Central Texas Council of Governments in Belton.
To register for a class or for information, call Mireles at 254-770-2330.