Sickle Cell Disease

This 2009 colorized microscope image made available by the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a sickle cell, left, and normal red blood cells of a patient with sickle cell anemia.

 Janice Haney Carr/CDC/Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia via AP

NEW YORK — Too few U.S. kids with sickle cell anemia get a needed screening for stroke, according to a new study.